Cities oppose U.S. bid to block first safe-injection site amid opioid abuse epidemic

New York, San Francisco and other cities that have considered establishing supervised drug-injection sites to combat opioid overdoses are opposing the U.S. Justice Department’s bid to block the nation’s first one from opening in Philadelphia.

The cities, along with attorneys general in six states and the District of Columbia, filed briefs on Wednesday urging a federal judge in Philadelphia to hold the nonprofit Safehouse’s planned facility does not violate the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

