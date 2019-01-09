Connecticut judge tosses cities' lawsuits against opioid companies

A Connecticut judge has dismissed lawsuits by 37 cities in the state seeking to hold drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the opioid epidemic, saying their claims for damages are too speculative to be allowed to go forward.

Tuesday's ruling by Superior Court Judge Thomas Moukawsher in Hartford, Connecticut marked a rare victory for drugmakers including Purdue Pharma LP and Endo International PLC as they fight hundreds of similar lawsuits nationally. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2THRNkr