FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 9, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

DEA must turn over opioid sales data for entire U.S.: judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge overseeing lawsuits by local governments against opioid manufacturers and distributors has ordered the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to turn over data on the sale of painkillers in every city and county in the country to the plaintiffs’ lawyers.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday expanded on a prior order requiring the DEA to produce data detailing to what extent companies sold or distributed drugs in six states that will be the initial subjects of trials.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rwdMPF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.