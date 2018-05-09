DEA must turn over opioid sales data for entire U.S.: judge

A federal judge overseeing lawsuits by local governments against opioid manufacturers and distributors has ordered the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to turn over data on the sale of painkillers in every city and county in the country to the plaintiffs’ lawyers.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday expanded on a prior order requiring the DEA to produce data detailing to what extent companies sold or distributed drugs in six states that will be the initial subjects of trials.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rwdMPF