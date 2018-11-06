Defendants in opioid MDL urge judge to toss 'sweeping' claims

Drug manufacturers and distributors battling lawsuits claiming they are responsible for a nationwide opioid epidemic have called on the federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation to dismiss the plaintiffs’ “sweeping and unprecedented” claims.

In Friday’s filings, the drugmakers and distributors argued that U.S. Magistrate Judge David Ruiz in Cleveland, Ohio erred when he recommended that the judge overseeing the litigation largely deny motions to dismiss a test case brought by several Ohio municipalities seeking to recover costs they say they incurred in response to the opioid epidemic.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RCXb77