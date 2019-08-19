Drug companies have duty to halt suspicious opioid orders - MDL judge

A federal judge overseeing thousands of lawsuits accusing drug manufacturers and distributors of fueling the opioid epidemic rejected their arguments that they did not have a duty under the Controlled Substances Act to halt suspicious drug orders.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, Ohio, was a victory for lawyers for cities and counties suing the drug companies who argued the companies’ legal duties went beyond just identifying and reporting suspicious orders.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/30eujXE