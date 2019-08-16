Drug companies lose bid to dismiss Rhode Island opioid lawsuit

A Rhode Island judge on Friday rejected a bid by several drug manufacturers and distributors including OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to dismiss a lawsuit by the state’s attorney general accusing them of fueling the opioid epidemic.

Superior Court Presiding Justice Alice Gibney in Providence rejected the companies’ arguments that Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha could not under that state’s laws sue them for creating a public nuisance.

