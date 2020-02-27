Drug distributor's law firm wants out of opioid cases, citing 'belligerent' CEO

A law firm wants to withdraw as counsel to Rochester Drug Co-operative Inc ahead of a major trial in New York state court over allegations it and other drug companies fueled the opioid epidemic, saying the drug distributor stopped paying it and its chief executive office was “belittling” its lawyers.

Allegaert Berger & Vogel on Wednesday asked Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo to allow it to stop representing Rochester in lawsuits by New York state and several counties, citing a breakdown with its client.

