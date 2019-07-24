Drug distributors, states oppose novel opioid settlement talks framework

States, drug distributors and pharmacies on Tuesday blasted a novel proposal to create a class that would include every American community to negotiate settlements in litigation over the opioid epidemic, saying it would hinder any efforts to reach global accords.

Attorneys general from 37 states and the District of Columbia and companies including McKesson Corp and Cardinal Health told a federal judge in Cleveland, Ohio overseeing lawsuits over the epidemic that the proposal remained flawed even after the plaintiffs’ lawyers re-worked it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32On8qM