Drugmakers lose bid to dismiss Oklahoma's opioid lawsuit
#Westlaw News
December 6, 2017 / 8:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Drugmakers lose bid to dismiss Oklahoma's opioid lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

An Oklahoma judge has denied a bid by drugmakers including Purdue Pharma LP and Johnson & Johnson to dismiss a lawsuit by the state’s attorney general claiming the companies deceptively marketed opioid painkillers.

Cleveland County Judge Thad Balkman in Norman, Oklahoma on Tuesday largely rejected the arguments put forth by Purdue, J&J, Allergan PLC and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to duck a lawsuit Attorney General Mike Hunter filed in June.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ADnd33

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
