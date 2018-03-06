Endo loses top court challenge to contingency lawyers in opioid probe

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Endo International PLC’s request that it review a ruling that allowed New Hampshire to use a contingency-fee law firm to investigate the drugmaker’s marketing of painkillers and its role in the opioid epidemic.

The justices declined to review a June 2017 decision by the New Hampshire Supreme Court that overturned a lower-court ruling that had prevented the state from enforcing subpoenas issued to Endo and four other drugmakers after it retained a private law firm.

