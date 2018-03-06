FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 6, 2018 / 12:13 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Endo loses top court challenge to contingency lawyers in opioid probe

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Endo International PLC’s request that it review a ruling that allowed New Hampshire to use a contingency-fee law firm to investigate the drugmaker’s marketing of painkillers and its role in the opioid epidemic.

The justices declined to review a June 2017 decision by the New Hampshire Supreme Court that overturned a lower-court ruling that had prevented the state from enforcing subpoenas issued to Endo and four other drugmakers after it retained a private law firm.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2H5z3VK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.