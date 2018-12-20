Federal bellwether opioid lawsuit can move forward, judge says

A federal judge on Wednesday largely rejected efforts by drug manufacturers and distributors to dismiss a closely watched test case by an Ohio county and several cities seeking to hold them responsible for a nationwide opioid epidemic.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, Ohio accepted much of a federal magistrate judge’s October recommendation that he deny motions to dismiss a bellwether case by Summit County, Ohio and several municipalities in the state.

