Federal judge picks leading plaintiffs' counsel in opioid litigation

Several plaintiffs’ lawyers who were involved multibillion dollar settlements with the tobacco industry in the 1990s were on Thursday named to leadership positions in the consolidated federal litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland approved three plaintiffs’ lawyers to serve as co-lead counsel in the multidistrict litigation as well as a 16-member executive committee.

