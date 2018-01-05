FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2018 / 1:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Federal judge picks leading plaintiffs' counsel in opioid litigation

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Several plaintiffs’ lawyers who were involved multibillion dollar settlements with the tobacco industry in the 1990s were on Thursday named to leadership positions in the consolidated federal litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland approved three plaintiffs’ lawyers to serve as co-lead counsel in the multidistrict litigation as well as a 16-member executive committee.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CEh224

