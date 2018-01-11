Federal judge says New Hampshire can sue Purdue Pharma in state court

A federal judge cited the “alarming” number of drug overdose deaths taking place in New Hampshire in ruling that the state could pursue a lawsuit claiming OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP deceptively marketed opioids in state rather than federal court.

U.S. District Judge Paul Barbadoro in Concord, New Hampshire, remanded the case at a hearing in November and on Tuesday issued an opinion explaining why he was rejecting Purdue Pharma’s contention that the federal courts could exercise jurisdiction over the state court lawsuit under the Class Action Fairness Act.

