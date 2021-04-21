First witness in Calif. opioid trial chastises drug cos for taking facts out of context

California counties accusing four drugmakers of fueling an opioid epidemic in a multibillion-dollar trial kicked off their presentation of evidence on Tuesday with testimony from a medical historian, who took the defendants to task misrepresenting history in their opening statements.

David Herzberg, an associate professor the University at Buffalo, said that lawyers for the defendants - Johnson & Johnson, U.S. affiliates of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Endo International PLC, and AbbVie Inc’s Allergan unit - had cited statements from medical journals or from federal regulators out of context to support their position that their drugs did not fuel an addiction epidemic.

