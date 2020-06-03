Harvard adviser to opioid judge urges caution on $3 billion fee request

A Harvard law professor who was asked by the federal judge overseeing litigation over the opioid epidemic to advise on how to compensate plaintiffs attorneys on Wednesday recommended caution in considering a “novel” $3 billion-plus fee request.

In a filing, William Rubenstein, an expert in complex litigation, told U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland that any ruling on the fee request could “significantly impact” ongoing settlement talks involving companies, states and local governments.

