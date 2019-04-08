Illinois sues Purdue over opioids; Arkansas lawsuit moves forward

Illinois on Monday became the latest state to accuse OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP of helping to fuel the opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing painkillers as safer than they are, just days after a judge cleared the way for a similar case by Arkansas to move forward.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul accused Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue of carrying out an aggressive and misleading marketing effort aimed at boosting opioid prescriptions by promoting their benefits and downplaying their addictive risks.

