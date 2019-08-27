IN BRIEF: Judge rejects bid to bar opioid epidemic plaintiffs' experts

Drug manufacturers and distributors have lost a bid to bar the testimony of experts retained by local governments accusing them of causing the opioid epidemic who estimate the cost of redressing the drug crisis to be multiple billions of dollars.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday rejected arguments Purdue Pharma LP, McKesson Corp and other companies that the plaintiffs’ experts’ conclusions were unreliable.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ZoqzGE