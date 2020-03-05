IN BRIEF: New York appeals court won't delay upcoming opioid trial

A New York appeals court has rejected a bid by McKesson Corp, Johnson & Johnson and other drug manufacturers and distributors to delay an upcoming trial over claims by the state and two New York counties that they fueled the opioid epidemic.

The New York Appellate Division, Second Department on Tuesday denied a request by 12 companies who are being sued by Attorney General Letitia James and two counties in Long Island to delay what they said would be a “fundamentally unfair” trial set to begin later this month.

