IN BRIEF: New York backs Mallinckrodt's $1.6 billion opioid settlement plan

Drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC on Wednesday said that New York’s attorney general has agreed to support a $1.6 billion settlement the company proposed last month to resolve thousands of lawsuits alleging it helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose state was one of the biggest that had not yet signed onto the deal, made the decision before the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday prompted the delay of a March 20 trial in Suffolk County Supreme Court in her lawsuit against opioid makers and distributors including Mallinckrodt.

