Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Oklahoma governor, lawmakers want J&J to pay more in opioid case

Nate Raymond

Oklahoma’s governor and top lawmakers have thrown their support behind a bid by the state’s attorney general to have a judge force Johnson & Johnson to pay billions of dollars more than the $572 million he said it owed for fueling the opioid epidemic.

Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, and the leaders of the state’s legislature in a brief filed on Monday urged Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman in Norman, Oklahoma, to force J&J to provide funding to abate the epidemic for at least 20 years.

