IN BRIEF: Pharmacies, citing COVID risk, balk at November opioid trial

A group of pharmacy operators including Walmart Inc, CVS Rx Services Inc and Walgreen Co that they would not agree to go to trial on Nov. 9 in a case accusing them of contributing to the opioid epidemic because of the risks posed by COVID-19.

In a filing in federal court in Cleveland Tuesday, the pharmacies cited a general order issued on Aug. 25 by the court that some small, short jury trials may begin with the consent of all parties.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3gUSIsR