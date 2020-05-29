Westlaw News
May 29, 2020 / 12:47 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

IN BRIEF: Texas, counties agree to deal to divide opioid settlement funds

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Texas’ attorney general and lawyers for counties seeking to hold drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the U.S. opioid epidemic on Thursday announced an agreement governing how any money they recover in settlements would be divvied up.

Under the deal, the state would receive 15% of any settlement, its 254 counties would receive another 15% and the rest would be distributed by a newly-formed council to 20 health care regional partnerships for treatment programs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XzByJG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below