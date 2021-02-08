IN BRIEF: Virginia legislature greenlights authority overseeing opioid funds

Virginia’s legislature has passed a bill that would create a new state-level body to ensure that funds from lawsuits against opioid makers and distributors are used to support addiction prevention and treatment.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s office announced Friday that SB 1469, Establishing an Opioid Abatement Authority, had passed both Virginia’s House of Delegates and Senate. It was not immediately clear when Virginia Governor Ralph Northam might sign the bill, and Northam’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

