Indiana gears up for opioid litigation by hiring Cohen Milstein

Indiana’s attorney general on Thursday announced steps to become the latest state to pursue litigation against opioid manufacturers, saying he had retained a law firm to represent it in a potential lawsuit.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said his office had signed a contract with the plaintiffs’ law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll to represent the state in lawsuits against companies responsible for marketing and selling opioids.

