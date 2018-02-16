FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 1:56 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Indiana gears up for opioid litigation by hiring Cohen Milstein

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Indiana’s attorney general on Thursday announced steps to become the latest state to pursue litigation against opioid manufacturers, saying he had retained a law firm to represent it in a potential lawsuit.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said his office had signed a contract with the plaintiffs’ law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll to represent the state in lawsuits against companies responsible for marketing and selling opioids.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Eunla4

