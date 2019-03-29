J&J loses bid to force Oklahoma to ID doctors targeted by opioid marketing

Johnson & Johnson has lost a bid to force Oklahoma’s attorney general to identify every doctor in the state who he claims was misled about the benefits and dangers of prescription opioid painkillers due to the company’s marketing efforts ahead of an upcoming trial.

Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman in Norman, Oklahoma on Thursday affirmed a special master’s earlier order rejecting J&J’s request, saying complying with it would be “unduly burdensome” for Attorney General Mike Hunter.

