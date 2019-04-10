Westlaw News
J&J opposes Oklahoma bid to turn opioid case into nonjury trial

Nate Raymond

Johnson & Johnson is fighting a bid by Oklahoma’s attorney general to have a judge instead of a jury hear claims that it helped fuel the opioid epidemic, saying only jurors can assess the state’s demands for monetary damages.

In a motion filed in Cleveland County District Court on Tuesday, J&J said Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s recent decision to drop several claims in the case did not eliminate the company’s right to have a jury instead of bench trial.

