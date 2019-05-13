J&J, Teva lose last-minute bid to escape Oklahoma opioid lawsuit

An Oklahoma judge on Monday cleared the way for Johnson & Johnson and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to face trial at the end of May in a lawsuit by the state’s attorney general accusing the drugmakers of helping fuel the opioid epidemic.

Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman in Norman, Oklahoma, declined the companies’ bid to throw out the case. Their lawyers had argued the state’s public nuisance law could not be applied to the sale of products like painkillers and that the state lacked evidence that the companies helped cause the epidemic.

