Judge in opioid litigation seeks details on litigation financing

A federal judge overseeing hundreds lawsuits seeking to hold drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for their roles in the opioid epidemic on Monday ordered the plaintiffs’ lawyers to detail any third-party funding they are receiving.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, Ohio wrote that it had come to his attention that some attorneys with cases before him may have obtained financing from third parties who would have a right to a share of any settlement in the litigation.

