Judge rejects New York counties' challenge to state opioid deal with McKinsey

A New York judge on Friday signed off on McKinsey & Co’s $32 million agreement with New York’s attorney general over its alleged role in the opioid epidemic, overruling the objection of counties and municipalities claiming the settlement would harm their ability to pursue their own lawsuit against the consulting firm.

The local governments had asked Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo in Suffolk County either to reject the deal, which is part of a larger settlement with most states totaling nearly $600 million, or modify it to ensure that its broad release clause did not bar them from suing McKinsey separately. But Garguilo said at a hearing Monday that he did not have the power to decide the scope of the release.

