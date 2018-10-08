FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 9:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge says bellwether opioid lawsuit should move forward

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

    By Nate Raymond

    A federal magistrate judge has recommended allowing a
closely watched test case by an Ohio county seeking to hold drug
manufacturers and distributors responsible for a nationwide
opioid epidemic to move forward.
    U.S. Magistrate Judge David Ruiz in Cleveland, Ohio on
Friday recommended that a federal judge overseeing 1,250
opioid-related lawsuits largely deny motions to dismiss a
bellwether case by Summit County, Ohio and several
municipalities in the state.
    To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2O9uul0
