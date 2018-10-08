Judge says bellwether opioid lawsuit should move forward

By Nate Raymond A federal magistrate judge has recommended allowing a closely watched test case by an Ohio county seeking to hold drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for a nationwide opioid epidemic to move forward. U.S. Magistrate Judge David Ruiz in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday recommended that a federal judge overseeing 1,250 opioid-related lawsuits largely deny motions to dismiss a bellwether case by Summit County, Ohio and several municipalities in the state. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2O9uul0