Judge says Washington city may pursue opioid case against Purdue
September 26, 2017 / 11:01 PM / in 24 days

Judge says Washington city may pursue opioid case against Purdue

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has ruled that Everett, Washington, may proceed with claims that OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP allowed large quantities of the opioid painkiller to enter the black market, contributing to an addiction crisis in the city.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez in Seattle ruled that Everett had adequately alleged that Purdue engaged in affirmative actions that exposed the city to a “high degree of risk of harm.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fyx9EJ

