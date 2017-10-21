FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge sends Tennessee district attorneys' opioid suit to state court
October 21, 2017 / 12:16 AM / in a day

Judge sends Tennessee district attorneys' opioid suit to state court

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Friday rejected an effort by Endo International PLC to avoid having to litigate in Tennessee state court a lawsuit by three district attorneys seeking to hold it and two other drugmakers responsible for the opioid epidemic.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Varlan granted a request by the three Tennessee district attorneys to remand the lawsuit against Endo, Purdue Pharma LP and Mallinckrodt PLC to Sullivan County Circuit Court in Kingsport, Tennessee.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yFeNY2

