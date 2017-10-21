Judge sends Tennessee district attorneys' opioid suit to state court

A federal judge on Friday rejected an effort by Endo International PLC to avoid having to litigate in Tennessee state court a lawsuit by three district attorneys seeking to hold it and two other drugmakers responsible for the opioid epidemic.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Varlan granted a request by the three Tennessee district attorneys to remand the lawsuit against Endo, Purdue Pharma LP and Mallinckrodt PLC to Sullivan County Circuit Court in Kingsport, Tennessee.

