June 26, 2018 / 10:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Justice Department opposes disclosure of DEA opioid data

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Justice Department is seeking to block three county governments and others like them from sharing with the media data they obtained from the Drug Enforcement Administration on the sale of opioids in their communities.

The counties are among hundreds of local governments suing drug manufacturers and distributors for contributing to the U.S. opioid crisis. The Justice Department filed a brief opposing disclosure of the DEA data on Monday in federal court in Cleveland, Ohio, where most of those lawsuits have been consolidated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
