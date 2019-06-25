Local government lawyers to rework novel framework for opioid settlement talks

Lawyers for local governments suing drug manufacturers and distributors over the U.S. opioid epidemic on Tuesday said they will re-work a novel proposal to bring 24,500 communities into their settlement talks after several defendants and states opposed their initial plan.

The lawyers made that announcement at a hearing in Cleveland, Ohio even as U.S. District Judge Dan Polster suggested their proposal could provide a structure to resolve the massive opioid litigation.

