Longtime Purdue lawyer must face N.Y. counties' opioid claims - judge

An attorney who served as the longtime counsel to Purdue Pharma LP has lost a bid to dismiss claims by several New York counties that he helped the OxyContin maker and Sackler family members who own it enrich themselves through deceptive opioid marketing.

Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo on Monday ruled Norton Rose Fulbright partner Stuart Baker could be held individually liable based on his role in what the counties say was fraudulent conduct that fueled the opioid epidemic.

