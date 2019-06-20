Media win appeal over access to DEA opioid sales data

A federal appeals court on Thursday cleared the way for the public release of data on opioid shipments that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was forced to turn over to local governments suing drugmakers over the opioid epidemic.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by a 2-1 vote held that the federal judge in Cleveland, Ohio, presiding over lawsuits by county and municipal governments accusing drug manufacturers and distributors of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic, which have been consolidated in multidistrict litigation, abused his discretion when he blocked the Washington Post and HD Media from accessing the data.

