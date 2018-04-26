Missouri can sue opioid manufacturers over marketing, judge rules

Missouri’s attorney general may move forward with a lawsuit accusing three opioid manufacturers of fraudulently promoting addictive painkillers for the long term treatment of chronic pain, a state court judge in St. Louis has ruled.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Stelzer on Wednesday largely rejected an attempt by Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson and Endo International PLC to get the lawsuit by Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley dismissed.

