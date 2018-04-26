FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 26, 2018 / 11:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Missouri can sue opioid manufacturers over marketing, judge rules

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Missouri’s attorney general may move forward with a lawsuit accusing three opioid manufacturers of fraudulently promoting addictive painkillers for the long term treatment of chronic pain, a state court judge in St. Louis has ruled.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Stelzer on Wednesday largely rejected an attempt by Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson and Endo International PLC to get the lawsuit by Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley dismissed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Fkh38w

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.