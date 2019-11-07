New York judge sets January trial date in opioid lawsuits

A New York judge on Thursday accelerated the timetable for the state’s attorney general and two counties to take several drug manufacturers and distributors to trial over claims they fueled the opioid epidemic, setting Jan. 20 as the date for a liability trial.

Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo said Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, McKesson Corp and others would be “hard pressed” to show they could not be ready by then after nearly going to trial last month in a similar case.

