March 15, 2018 / 9:44 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

New York judge won't put opioid lawsuits on hold pending FDA review

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A New York state court judge has declined to put on hold lawsuits by 12 counties against opioid manufacturers while the Food and Drug Administration reviews the benefits and risks of using the addictive drugs to treat chronic pain.

Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo in a ruling on Wednesday acknowledged that the FDA is generically responsible for ensuring that drugs marketed to the public are safe and effective.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pfcuHC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
