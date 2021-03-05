N.Y. judge postpones closely-watched opioid trial, citing COVID-19

A New York judge on Friday called off plans to hold a jury trial this month in lawsuits by the state and two counties accusing drug makers and distributors of fueling the opioid epidemic, saying the risks posed by COVID-19 remained too great.

Suffolk County Justice Jerry Garguilo reconsidered his recent decision to begin jury selection on March 29 after defendants including Johnson & Johnson and McKesson Corp argued it “would pose grave and unnecessary health risks.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3t6hdKj