October 14, 2019 / 9:38 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Ohio counties can’t seek $800 million in 'future' opioid damages

Nate Raymond

Two Ohio counties cannot at a landmark trial over the nation’s opioid crisis present evidence to jurors showing they deserve $800 million to address “future damages” caused by six drug companies they say fueled the epidemic, a special master has ruled.

Sunday’s decision by Daniel Cohen, who at the request of a federal judge in Cleveland, Ohio, oversees discovery disputes in the multidistrict litigation over the epidemic, was a setback for the plaintiffs in the bellwether trial set for Oct. 21.

