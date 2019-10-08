Oklahoma appeals size of $572 million award in J&J opioid case

Oklahoma’s attorney general has moved to appeal a judge’s ruling holding that state had only established it was entitled to just $572 million of the $17 billion it requested on its claims that Johnson & Johnson fueled the opioid epidemic through deceptive painkiller marketing.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter in a filing on Monday told the Oklahoma Supreme Court that he would challenge the award to the extent the judge’s August decision limited the state’s recovery in the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AVtHuY