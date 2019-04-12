Oklahoma judge rules out jury trial in opioid case against J&J, Teva

An Oklahoma judge on Thursday ruled that Johnson & Johnson and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd do not have a right to a jury trial in a lawsuit by the state’s attorney general accusing the drugmakers of helping fuel the opioid epidemic.

Judge Thad Balkman in Norman, Oklahoma during a hearing also denied a request by the companies that they be tried separately rather than jointly during the bench trial set to begin on May 28 in Cleveland County District Court.

