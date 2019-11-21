Oklahoma to seek billions more from J&J over opioid crisis on appeal

Oklahoma’s attorney general on Thursday announced that he would appeal a judge’s decision to limit the amount Johnson & Johnson must pay for fueling the opioid epidemic through the deceptive marketing of painkillers to $465 million.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, who at trial had sought to force J&J to pay $17 billion over three decades to repair the damage caused by the epidemic, said last Friday’s final order by Judge Thad Balkman was not consistent with the state’s public nuisance law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ou3l9S