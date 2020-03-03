Westlaw News
March 3, 2020 / 10:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Opioid companies ask N.Y. judge to bar experts' 'speculative' marketing testimony

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Five drugmakers including Johnson & Johnson and Mallinckrodt want a New York judge to bar expert witnesses hired by the state and two counties from testifying that the drugmakers’ marketing caused increased painkiller prescriptions in a lawsuit alleging the companies fueled the opioid epidemic.

Lawyers for the companies in a motion filed in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Monday argued the plaintiffs were seeking at the upcoming March 20 trial to elicit “speculative” testimony that a federal judge barred in a similar case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/38qRMs8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below