Opioid companies ask N.Y. judge to bar experts' 'speculative' marketing testimony

Five drugmakers including Johnson & Johnson and Mallinckrodt want a New York judge to bar expert witnesses hired by the state and two counties from testifying that the drugmakers’ marketing caused increased painkiller prescriptions in a lawsuit alleging the companies fueled the opioid epidemic.

Lawyers for the companies in a motion filed in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Monday argued the plaintiffs were seeking at the upcoming March 20 trial to elicit “speculative” testimony that a federal judge barred in a similar case.

