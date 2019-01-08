Westlaw News
January 8, 2019 / 12:53 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Opioid companies seek sanctions, gag order after '60 Minutes' report

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Drug manufacturers and distributors facing lawsuits over the opioid epidemic are seeking sanctions against Ohio Attorney General and Governor-elect Mike DeWine and two other lawyers over comments they made during a recent “60 Minutes” television show.

Endo International PLC, Purdue Pharma LP and seven other defendants urged a federal judge in Cleveland overseeing the opioid cases to sanction the three lawyers over their “improper and inflammatory” statements to the media. They also requested a gag order restricting all the plaintiffs’ lawyers from commenting publicly about the cases “to preserve whatever can be salvaged of defendants’ rights to due process.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CWSYHf

