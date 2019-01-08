Opioid companies seek sanctions, gag order after '60 Minutes' report

Drug manufacturers and distributors facing lawsuits over the opioid epidemic are seeking sanctions against Ohio Attorney General and Governor-elect Mike DeWine and two other lawyers over comments they made during a recent “60 Minutes” television show.

Endo International PLC, Purdue Pharma LP and seven other defendants urged a federal judge in Cleveland overseeing the opioid cases to sanction the three lawyers over their “improper and inflammatory” statements to the media. They also requested a gag order restricting all the plaintiffs’ lawyers from commenting publicly about the cases “to preserve whatever can be salvaged of defendants’ rights to due process.”

