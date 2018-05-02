FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 11:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Opioid companies sued over higher insurance costs

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Nine opioid manufacturers and distributors on Wednesday were hit with proposed class actions in five states claiming the companies’ roles in fueling the drug addiction epidemic has led to higher insurance premiums and co-pays for consumers.

The lawsuits were filed in federal courts in Massachusetts, California, New York, Illinois and New Jersey by residents of those states and seek to hold the companies accountable for economic harm suffered by people who bought private health insurance.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HJs4X7

