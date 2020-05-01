Opioid distributor Miami-Luken, execs seek dismissal of indictment

Drug distributor Miami-Luken Inc and two of the company’s former executives say the U.S. Justice Department overreached by charging them with unlawfully distributing millions of pain pills despite signs the drugs were being misused.

Their lawyers in a motion filed Thursday in federal court in Cincinnati argued no law prohibits distributors from filling suspicious opioid orders from licensed pharmacies or requires them to ensure all orders were for a legitimate medical purpose.

