Opioid judge seeks to 'accelerate' resolution with case remands

The federal judge tasked with overseeing thousands of lawsuits accusing drug companies of fueling the opioid epidemic sought on Tuesday to “accelerate and facilitate resolution” of the cases by sending several back to their original courts for trial.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, Ohio, in an order suggested the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation remand lawsuits by San Francisco, Chicago and the Cherokee Nation to the courts they were originally filed in.

