Opioid lawyers call contested $3 billion fee request 'fair'

Lawyers for cities and counties pursuing federal lawsuits over the opioid epidemic are defending a request for potentially more than $3 billion in fees they say are “fair and necessary” to compensate them for their work leading up to any settlements.

The lead plaintiffs’ attorneys in a filing on Wednesday sought to address a recommendation by a Harvard law professor tasked by the federal judge in Cleveland overseeing the cases that he “proceed cautiously” with the “novel” fee request.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dyxtLN